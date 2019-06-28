Mumbai rains: Mumbaikars woke to heavy rains on Friday morning. The heavy rains brought traffic to halt in different parts of the city making it difficult for people to commute. The Skymet has also predicted heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri and adjoining areas in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Mumbai rains: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday morning, bringing traffic to halt in different parts of the city. People in Mumbai woke up to pleasant weather and huge traffic jams waiting for them on their way to work. The first heavy rains of the season brought some of the cringe-worthy problems of the city back to existence including waterlogging and flooding. Ever since morning, the Mumbaikers are struggling to commute from one part of the city to other.

Reports said that Dadar recorded 22mm of rainfall between 10 and 11 am while Chembur and Bandra recorded a rainfall of 17mm and 30 mm in an hour. Apart from that, Malabar Hills saw 31 mm of rain between 9 am and 10 am while Kural recorded 39 mm of rainfall. Marol (Andheri) recorded 62 mm of rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures were seen floating at 24 degrees Celcius and 31 degrees Celcius. The humidity was recorded at 88 per cent.

The authorities soon announced diversions on many roads leading to more chaos in the city. Vistara Airways also urged its passengers to schedule more time for their journey to the airport following traffic congestion on Mumbai airport road.

Several people residing in Mumbai posted pictures from the city on Twitter highlighting the misery and contentment rains brought to the city.

The city is finally blessed with incessant showers of respite. Mumbai, suffering through the scorching and long-lasting summer finally cools down!🌩️💦#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive pic.twitter.com/bRzHlVdMr9 — AK Rahman (@ItsAKRahman) June 28, 2019

Continuous heavy showers in mumbai since last night 🌧️🌧️

Apart from cool weather it has also brought water-logging, heavy traffic jams on Western Express Highway,flight delays … mumbai getting ready for it's fav monsoons#MumbaiRainsWithMidday #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/jgA22MEzEa — Deepika Sharma (@deepisharma1709) June 28, 2019

#MumbaiRains People of MUMBAI are very lucky that they are enjoying rain now. pic.twitter.com/ni91bA7r7j — ———————————pranita deshpande (@chhaya668) June 28, 2019

The Skymet has also predicted heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri and adjoining areas in the next 24 to 36 hours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has also taken pre-planned steps to avoid further chaos in the city.

