Mumbai rains: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday morning, bringing traffic to halt in different parts of the city. People in Mumbai woke up to pleasant weather and huge traffic jams waiting for them on their way to work. The first heavy rains of the season brought some of the cringe-worthy problems of the city back to existence including waterlogging and flooding. Ever since morning, the Mumbaikers are struggling to commute from one part of the city to other.
Reports said that Dadar recorded 22mm of rainfall between 10 and 11 am while Chembur and Bandra recorded a rainfall of 17mm and 30 mm in an hour. Apart from that, Malabar Hills saw 31 mm of rain between 9 am and 10 am while Kural recorded 39 mm of rainfall. Marol (Andheri) recorded 62 mm of rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures were seen floating at 24 degrees Celcius and 31 degrees Celcius. The humidity was recorded at 88 per cent.
The authorities soon announced diversions on many roads leading to more chaos in the city. Vistara Airways also urged its passengers to schedule more time for their journey to the airport following traffic congestion on Mumbai airport road.
Several people residing in Mumbai posted pictures from the city on Twitter highlighting the misery and contentment rains brought to the city.
The Skymet has also predicted heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri and adjoining areas in the next 24 to 36 hours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has also taken pre-planned steps to avoid further chaos in the city.