Flight operations have been delayed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport due to low visibility on Monday. The financial capital flooded due to heavy rain this week. The city has received 1,800 mm of rain since June 1.

Flights services at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport have been delayed due to poor visibility on Monday morning. Departures have been delayed due to heavy rain while flights were halted briefly and asked to go when conditions cleared. Flight operations resumed after 9.30 am. The public relations office of the airport has confirmed a delay in flight operations due to weather. Meanwhile, three flights had to be shifted to other airports.

The PRO department of the Mumbai airport tweeted, the visibility is changing due to heavy rains in every minute. They also said that the visibility of the airport has been affected due to rain since 9.15 am. They also mentioned that flights have been diverted due to bad weather.

The services at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were stopped at 9.12 am and it resumed later at around 9.30 am. Meanwhile, Mumbaikars once again experienced heavy rain on Monday while most of the parts of the city and suburbs including Thane, Palghar and Raigad have been lashed due to heavy rain since early Monday morning.

The financial capital flooded throughout the whole week due to rain as a roof collapsed in Shivaji Nagar. Eight people got injured in the incident.

The city has witnessed huge traffic jams at Santacruz, Vile Parle, Bandra and many others.

Mumbai has received 1,800 mm of rain since June 1. Last week the city has received a record volume of rain, over a 24-hour period since 2005 floods.

