After a week-long dry spell, heavy rainfalls hit Mumbai and suburb areas during Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in the city and neighboring districts for today. IMD also warned heavy showers will be continued for the next two days as well.

However, daily commuters have faced trouble as railway tracks are submerged in several areas. Traffic movements also hampered due to waterlogged roads in several parts of the city like Sion, Dadar, Mumbai Central, Andheri, Kurla, and Sakinaka.

Eight people were injured after three cars collided due to poor visibility in suburban Andheri area. Two of them, who worked in a five-star hotel in Juhu area, are currently admitted to a hospital.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) said in a statement, from midnight till 7 am on Wednesday, 166mm of rainfall has been recorded in Colaba in South Mumbai, whereas places like Grant Road (162mm), Kalba Devi (152mm), Malabar Hill (164mm), Bandra (134mm) also faced heavy rainfalls.

Mumbai received 51 mm of rainfalls in just three hours on Wednesday morning.

Central Railways chief spokesperson said, there are 10 to 15 minutes of delay on the mainline between Kurla and Sion due to water-logging in some low-lying spots. The Western railway tweeted, despite heavy rains during the night, Western railway services are running normally.

