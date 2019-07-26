Heavy rainfall hits the financial capital once again on Friday as it caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city and suburbs. 9 flights have been delayed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai due to poor visibility.

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic jams once again in Mumbai on Friday. Heavy downpours also delayed flights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport for up to an hour.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rains will be continued for the next three to four hours in Mumbai and suburbs like Thane, Raigad.

A Mumbai airport official said that heavy rainfalls delayed flights by 30 minutes on average as nine flights have been diverted to nearby airports due to poor visibility.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra and predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai for the next 24 hours.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted, heavy rainfall with severe thunderstorm and lightning likely to be continued all through the night. They warned people not to venture around the sea area and to avoid parking cars under a tree. BMC added, that citizens can call to 1916 for any emergency.

Meanwhile, nine flights have been diverted to nearby airports due to poor visibility on Friday.

A part of a wall of Khakhar building has collapsed on Friday, although no injuries have been reported so far.

Daily commuters have also faced trouble as traffic has been badly affected due to heavy downpour in several parts of the city.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App