Mumbai has received the second-highest rainfall in the last 60 years. The IMD has issued a red alert in the city. The train services and flights were delayed this morning after overnight rainfall. The continuous rains led to waterlogging in the city.

Mumbai has received the second-highest rainfall in the last 60 years for the month of July and highest in August. The IMD has said the city has received the second-highest rainfall for the month of July with 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall. In 2014, the city had witnessed the highest rainfall.

Meanwhile, the train services and flights were delayed this morning after overnight rainfall. The continuous rains led to a flood-like situation and waterlogging in the city. The IMD also issued a red alert. Thousands of people got stranded at railways stations across the city and heavy downpour.

The weather office has issued a high tide warning. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. The weather situation will only get worse in the next 24 to 36 hours. It has also issued a red alert for many districts including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, and Satara which are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall on August 4.

#WATCH: Flooding in premises of Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik following incessant rainfall. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/e2RVbAOeFx — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

In Navi Mumbai, at least four students who had gone to picnic near Pandavkada hills swept away in the strong current in the day. 2 bodies have been recovered so far. The other three are still missing.

Mumbai: Water logging in parts of the city following incessant rainfall; visuals from Vakola area. #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/5QdUhKBuYA — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

NDRF teams have been kept on high alert for quick response for any untoward situation. Last week, around 500 passengers who were stranded when Mahalaxmi Express got stuck due to waterlogging on tracks in Thane district.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted: Mumbai seems to be under siege in typhoon-like conditions. There’s a deluge where I am now, but we’re still well above water; I suspect many parts of the city aren’t. Any visual updates from around the city?

