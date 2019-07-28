The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Mumbai. On Saturday, NDRF, the Army and the Navy rescued more than a thousand passengers stranded on the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur. The operation was closely monitored by senior Mumbai officials.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Mumbai. Reports said the IMD issued a red alert in Thane, Raigad, Palghar and other areas. It has also predicted heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. Mumbai traffic was largely affected as the city witnessed waterlogging. The authorities also canceled 11 flights and 9 were diverted. Reports said the two teens from Nalasopara drowned off at a Vasai beach on Saturday.

On Saturday, several teams of NDRF, the Army and the Navy rescued over a thousand passengers stranded on the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur, following heavy overnight rains that inundated large swathes of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The operation which was closely monitored by Western Naval Command, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai involves seven Navy units, two helicopters of the Indian Air Force, and four Army columns who retrieved 1,050 passengers, including 9 pregnant women, from the 20 marooned coaches in the 10-hour rescue operation.

Meanwhile, overnight rains have caused huge disruptions in the outskirts of Mumbai and nearby areas. The problems may increase as there is a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the city and suburbs in the next 48 hours. Road transport services were also affected by the continuous rainfall in the city. Some of the buses of BEST were diverted due to water-logging.

On Saturday, Due to overflowing Ulhas River resulting in water-logging at Ambernath, authorities canceled 2 trains, 6 short-terminated and 13 trains are also diverted.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App