Mumbai rains LIVE updates: A portion of Gokhale bridge connecting Andheri east to west collapsed on Tuesday morning due to heavy rains in Mumbai. As per reports, rail traffic got affected and many numbers of trains were rescheduled and diverted due to the incident. Mumbai has been receiving heavy rains from Monday night and waterlogging was reported from many areas.

Heavy rains created havoc in Mumbai on Tuesday morning as a bridge connecting Andheri East to West reportedly collapsed near Andheri railway station. As per reports, no casualties have been reported yet. Due to the collapse of the bridge, rail traffic got affected and many numbers of trains were rescheduled and diverted. As per reports, Mumbai is receiving heavy rains from last night and residents are facing difficulties to deal with daily tasks. Reports of water-logging, trees uprooted and heavy traffic jams have been reported from several areas.

As per a report of the India Meteorological Department, heavy rains with strong winds will strike the city in next 24 to 48 hours. The department has also predicted rainfall throughout the week.

Part of Road Over Bridge collapse in Andheri: Two people injured in the accident. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also reached the spot. Rescue operation is underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/W9m5D1RruX — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

Mumbai: Central railway has extended routes of some locals to clear extra rush from Ghatkopar station after part of Road Over Bridge collapsed in Andheri West. — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

Talking to reporters a fire brigade officials said the Gokhle Bridge that connects Andheri east and west collapsed today. The team is at the spot and trying to clear the tracks and resume the train services. So far there have been no causalities are reported.

A western railway public relation officer reported that part of a road overbridge collapsed on tracks near Andheri Station. Due to which all lines are at the halt.

Mumbai rains LIVE updates:

11:40am|

#Mumbai: Railway tracks submerged under water at Sion Railway Station following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/k5PmiRBDWn — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

11:35am|

10:50 am|

Part of Road Over Bridge collapsed in #Mumbai's Andheri West: NDRF team, with dog squad, is present at the spot. 2 people have been rescued from under the debris so far. Total 6 injures have been reported. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/6aI3x0c2bf — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

Services are running on all corridors on Central Railway. However we are consciously reducing number of rakes to avoid marooning & bunching. Services will continue on local line: Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Central Railway — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

10:45am|

Part of Road Over Bridge has fallen on tracks near Andheri Station impacting rail traffic. Directed officials to speed up repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other departments. I have also ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 3, 2018

10:40am| As per reports, 6 people got injured in the bridge collapse incident in Mumbai.

10:34 am| Meanwhile, Western Railway has issued helpline numbers

Andheri – 022676 30054

Churchgate – 02267622540

Borivali- 02267634053

Mumbai Central- 02267644257

#Mumbai: Several parts of the city are waterlogged following heavy rainfall, visuals from King's Circle, Matunga. pic.twitter.com/ssBPtMAhJ4 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

10:11 am| Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to increase the frequency of BEST buses.

CM @Dev_Fadnavis spoke to @CPMumbaiPolice and BMC commissioner on #GokhaleBridgeCollapse incident. CM asked CP to ensure smooth traffic movement and also asked BMC commissioner to increase frequency of BEST buses for convenience of commuters. #MumbaiRains — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 3, 2018

10:03am| Due to the collapse of the Gokhale bridge thousands of commuters have stuck and are facing difficulties.

09:55 am| Train services between Bandra and Goregaon has been suspended.

Services of Trains suspended between Bandra and Goregaon due to minor part of bridge near Andheri Station collapsed on tracks. Chirchgate to Bandra and Goregaon to Virar local train services have resumed. — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) July 3, 2018

09:50 am|

Part of Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East to West has collapsed affecting the overhead wires too.Trains on the western line are affected.BMC,Fire Brigade as well as RPF Staff & Officers are deputed on spot for support.Traffic above & below the bridge is stopped for now pic.twitter.com/LMcKmwyDCh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2018

09:40am|

Part of Road Over Bridge collapsed on tracks near Andheri Station on South end towards Vile Parle . OHE damaged. Traffic on all lines is held up. #WRUpdates @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 3, 2018

9:30 am|

#WaterLogging at shyam talav, Hindmata, oberoi mall, WEH, CST Road, Kurla,Mahim junction, Nehru nagar bridge. Traffic also affected at SCLR. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes #TrafficUpdate — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2018

Commuters travelling from Andheri East to West are advised to follow

Bisleri junction- Teli Galli – Surve Chowk – Andheri subway – S V road #GokhaleBridgeCollapse — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2018

Part of Road Over Bridge collapses in Andheri: Two people injured in the incident. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/j3kRVyzEmF — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More