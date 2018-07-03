Heavy rains created havoc in Mumbai on Tuesday morning as a bridge connecting Andheri East to West reportedly collapsed near Andheri railway station. As per reports, no casualties have been reported yet. Due to the collapse of the bridge, rail traffic got affected and many numbers of trains were rescheduled and diverted. As per reports, Mumbai is receiving heavy rains from last night and residents are facing difficulties to deal with daily tasks. Reports of water-logging, trees uprooted and heavy traffic jams have been reported from several areas.

As per a report of the India Meteorological Department, heavy rains with strong winds will strike the city in next 24 to 48 hours. The department has also predicted rainfall throughout the week.

Talking to reporters a fire brigade officials said the Gokhle Bridge that connects Andheri east and west collapsed today. The team is at the spot and trying to clear the tracks and resume the train services. So far there have been no causalities are reported.

A western railway public relation officer reported that part of a road overbridge collapsed on tracks near Andheri Station. Due to which all lines are at the halt.

Mumbai rains LIVE updates:

10:40am| As per reports, 6 people got injured in the bridge collapse incident in Mumbai.

10:34 am| Meanwhile, Western Railway has issued helpline numbers 

Andheri – 022676 30054
Churchgate – 02267622540
Borivali- 02267634053
Mumbai Central- 02267644257

10:11 am| Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to increase the frequency of BEST buses.

10:03am| Due to the collapse of the Gokhale bridge thousands of commuters have stuck and are facing difficulties.

09:55 am| Train services between Bandra and Goregaon has been suspended.

