Mumbai rains LIVE updates: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday declared a public holiday in Mumbai after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the city. Officials have advised people to not leave thir homes today.

Mumbai rains: Incessant rains continue to hit Mumbai for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. The downpour has claimed over 50 lives so far, persuading the state government to declare public holiday as a precautionary measure. Earlier in the morning, over 20 people were killed in Mumbai, Pune, and Kalyan after a wall crashed due to heavy rains in the state. Apart from that, around 54 flights were diverted to a nearby airport and heavy rainfall continued to wreak havoc in Mumbai. Railway tracks were submerged at Sion railway station, after heavy rains in the area.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday claimed that Mumbai received the heaviest rainfall in the last decade in the Monsoon 2019. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent heavy showers in Mumbai today. The heavy rains also brought traffic to halt due to waterlogging at different parts of the city.

Here are the Mumbai rains LIVE updates:

— Indian Navy has deployed various teams to provide assistance to people stranded in the rain-hit area, including Kurla following a request by the BMC. The Naval teams, fire brigade, the NDRF and some local volunteers have succeeded in shifting over 1000 people to safe places.

— Following the IMD warning and incessant rainfall in different parts of Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has declared July 2 as a public holiday in 3 districts of the state – Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Thane district. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), on the contrary, will work normally today as no holiday has been declared for the BSE.

— Over 200 mm of rainfall was recorded at many parts of the city. The IMD has observed clouds over north Maharashtra coast including Mumbai, which would mostly impact over south Gujarat and adjoining areas. Intense spells of rainfall likely to continue in the districts of Mumbai during the next two hours.

— Around 1000 people were evacuated from Kranti Nagar, Kurla, to prevent any untoward incidents due to overflowing Mithi river. As water has receded to some extent in Nalasopara, Western Railway locals are being run with a frequency of 30 mins between Vasai Rd-Virar are running normally between Churchgate-Vasai Rd. AC local will not be run today.

