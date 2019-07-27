Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on the second day after Friday, which resulted in bringing the city life to a halt. The city has been put on an orange alert by the India Meteorological Department. The weather forecast has ordered the authorities to be alert and ready to take immediate and necessary actions. Intermittent rain heavy to very heavy falls has also been predicted at few places in the city and suburbs. Meanwhile, the continuous rainfall has resulted in severe waterlogging in several parts of the financial capital of the country. Areas including Sion and Chembur were seen struggling with water-logging following the incessant rains last night.

Apart from that, over 700 passengers onboard Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express on Saturday left helpless as the train has been stuck between Badlapur and Wanganui. Earlier, it was reported that around 2,000 passengers were stuck in the train. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the spot and are conducting the rescue operation.

Scenes from the rescue operation between Badlapur and Vangani stations on Central Railway, 60 km east of Mumbai. Mahalaxmi Express, with 700 passengers, was stranded on the tracks due to flooding. As of 2.30 pm, July 27, 600 people have been rescued. pic.twitter.com/GmCqjfcKlC — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) July 27, 2019

Here are the Mumbai Rains LIVE updates:

