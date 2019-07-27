Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on the second day after Friday, which resulted in bringing the city life to a halt. The city has been put on an orange alert by the India Meteorological Department. The weather forecast has ordered the authorities to be alert and ready to take immediate and necessary actions. Intermittent rain heavy to very heavy falls has also been predicted at few places in the city and suburbs. Meanwhile, the continuous rainfall has resulted in severe waterlogging in several parts of the financial capital of the country. Areas including Sion and Chembur were seen struggling with water-logging following the incessant rains last night.
Apart from that, over 700 passengers onboard Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express on Saturday left helpless as the train has been stuck between Badlapur and Wanganui. Earlier, it was reported that around 2,000 passengers were stuck in the train. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the spot and are conducting the rescue operation.
Scenes from the rescue operation between Badlapur and Vangani stations on Central Railway, 60 km east of Mumbai. Mahalaxmi Express, with 700 passengers, was stranded on the tracks due to flooding. As of 2.30 pm, July 27, 600 people have been rescued. pic.twitter.com/GmCqjfcKlC
— Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) July 27, 2019
Here are the Mumbai Rains LIVE updates:
Highlights
Special trains with 19 coaches carrying passengers all set to leave from Kalyan to Kolhapur
Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer has said that special trains with 19 coaches from Kalyan to Kohlapur have been arranged. Similarly, special buses have been arranged for Mahalaxmi Express survivors. 700 passengers onboard Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express were rescued by a team of RDF and NDRF.
IMD predicted more rains in Raigad, Thane, Palghar and some of the parts of Ratnagiri
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Raigad, Thane, Palghar and some of the parts of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra will witness scattered heavy rainfall, and extra heavy rainfall at isolated places, today and tomorrow.
500 people rescued so far
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued 500 people on-board Mahalaxmi Express, confirmed the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway. over 700 passengers onboard Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express on Saturday left helpless as the train has been stuck between Badlapur and Wangani.
Devendra Fadnavis instructs Chief Secretary to personally monitor rescue operations
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis instructs the Chief Secretary to personally monitor rescue operations at Wangani where people are stranded in Mahalaxmi Express. 4 teams of NDRF have reached and they are evacuating passengers with the help of 8 boats. 7 Navy teams,
2 helicopters of Indian Air Force, 2 Military columns have been deployed along with local administration. 2 more military columns are on the way. The situation is under control.
117 people rescued so far
It has been reported that over 117 people have been rescued so far. A team of National Disaster Relief Force has been continuing to rescue passengers of Mahalaxmi Express. According to CPRO, Central Railway, 700 passengers are on-board the train. NDRF team and Navy chopper are conducting the rescue operation.
Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway requests passengers on-board Mahalaxmi Express to keep calm
Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway has requested the passengers of Mahalaxmi Express not to get down from the train. The notice released reads the train is the safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police are on the train to look after you. Please wait for advice from NDRF & other disaster management authorities.
Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation underway
8 flood rescue teams from Navy including 3 diving teams mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats & life jackets. A seeking Helicopter also sent with divers for deployment in the area as advance assessment party. A team of National Disaster Relief Force is also moving towards Mahalaxmi Express to rescue stranded passengers.