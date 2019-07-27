Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on the second day after Friday, which resulted in bringing the city life to a halt. The city has been put on an orange alert by the India Meteorological Department. The weather forecast has ordered the authorities to be alert and ready to take immediate and necessary actions. Intermittent rain heavy to very heavy falls has also been predicted at few places in the city and suburbs. Meanwhile, the continuous rainfall has resulted in severe waterlogging in several parts of the financial capital of the country. Areas including Sion and Chembur were seen struggling with water-logging following the incessant rains last night.
Apart from that, over 700 passengers onboard Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express on Saturday left helpless as the train has been stuck between Badlapur and Wanganui. Earlier, it was reported that around 2,000 passengers were stuck in the train. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the spot and are conducting the rescue operation.
Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway requests passengers on-board Mahalaxmi Express to keep calm
Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway has requested the passengers of Mahalaxmi Express not to get down from the train. The notice released reads the train is the safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police are on the train to look after you. Please wait for advice from NDRF & other disaster management authorities.
Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation underway
8 flood rescue teams from Navy including 3 diving teams mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats & life jackets. A seeking Helicopter also sent with divers for deployment in the area as advance assessment party. A team of National Disaster Relief Force is also moving towards Mahalaxmi Express to rescue stranded passengers.