At least 15 vehicles are struck under the debris of a huge section of a compound wall of Mumbai's Lloyds estate which collapsed after heavy rains lashed Mumbai. The concerned authorities rushed to the spot and began the rescue and relief operations to save the trapped residents inside the building.

Following the heavy rains that have been lashing Mumbai since morning, around seven cars damaged after wall of an under-construction building in Llyod’s estate collapsed at Vidyalankar road in Wadala’s Antop Hill. The visuals of the incident showed that at lest 15 cars struck in the debris while the residents were trapped inside the building. The civic authorities and fire brigade rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation to save the trapped residents trapped inside the building. Reports said that no casualty has been reported so far. An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell said that the resident struck in the building have been evacuated.

In last 24 hours, the weather experts have recorded over 200 mm of rains. The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city. The experts have also predicted high tides in the region at around 11am. The heavy rains have also affected the other parts of states too as the people are witnessing severe waterlogging due to heavy rains.

Following the waterlogging issue, heavy traffic hits the roads in different regions of the city. Following the heavy traffic jam, the road at Khar subway, Santacruz, was closed while the traffic was diverted by link roads. The suburban train services were also running late.

While the Western Railways were delayed following a glitch at the Bandra station, the Central railways were reported running late by 15-20minutes. Till now, at least 5 people were killed following the heavy rains in Mumbai. According to reports, two of them killed on Sunday evening when a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai. A boy was killed when a wall was collapsed on a house at Wadol village in Ambernath taluka of Thane around 2.15 am on Monday.

