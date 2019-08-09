Mumbai rains: The MeT has expected that the Mumbai may get a break from the heavy rainfall this week. The department has issued warning to fishermen not to venture into sea as strong winds may prevail during the day.

More than 27 people lost their lives and thousands have been evacuated in Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall. Reports said around 2 lakh people have been shifted to safer places following the heavy showers in several districts including Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara. The state is reeling under several threats of landslides and floods since July.

MeT has said that the areas including Konkan and central Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The authorities have issued alerts across the districts. However, the department has predicted a break from the heavy rains this week.

Meanwhile, around 22 rescue teams have been deployed in Kolhapur. More than 500 passengers are stranded in Kolhapur’s Kini village. NDRF teams have started rescuing operations in the area to shift the passengers to safer places. They have also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next two days as strong winds likely to prevail.

On early morning NDRF teams rescued senior citizens from the flood-affected in Sangli. 12 rescue teams of Navy left last night for Sangli by road after airlift was aborted due to unfavorable weather conditions in Kolhapur and Sangli. Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli.

Defence PRO: 12 rescue teams of Navy left last night for Sangli by road after airlift was aborted due to unfavorable weather conditions in Kolhapur and Sangli. Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli. #MaharashtraFloods pic.twitter.com/y8lf954f99 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

On Thursday, CM Devendra Fadnavis had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts in Maharashtra and took the stock of the situation. CM had also assured people that the government will provide every kind of help to the people.

Maharashtra: Senior citizens being rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from flood-affected Jhulelal chowk in Sangli. pic.twitter.com/HzQYZMRg19 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

This year, Mumbai has received the second-highest rainfall. The state is witnessed massive waterlogging and flood-like situation.

#Maharashtrafloods: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue rescue operation in Kolhapur. pic.twitter.com/L0nshBWSlM — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

