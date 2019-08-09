More than 27 people lost their lives and thousands have been evacuated in Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall. Reports said around 2 lakh people have been shifted to safer places following the heavy showers in several districts including Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara. The state is reeling under several threats of landslides and floods since July.
MeT has said that the areas including Konkan and central Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The authorities have issued alerts across the districts. However, the department has predicted a break from the heavy rains this week.
Meanwhile, around 22 rescue teams have been deployed in Kolhapur. More than 500 passengers are stranded in Kolhapur’s Kini village. NDRF teams have started rescuing operations in the area to shift the passengers to safer places. They have also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next two days as strong winds likely to prevail.
On early morning NDRF teams rescued senior citizens from the flood-affected in Sangli. 12 rescue teams of Navy left last night for Sangli by road after airlift was aborted due to unfavorable weather conditions in Kolhapur and Sangli. Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli.
On Thursday, CM Devendra Fadnavis had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts in Maharashtra and took the stock of the situation. CM had also assured people that the government will provide every kind of help to the people.
This year, Mumbai has received the second-highest rainfall. The state is witnessed massive waterlogging and flood-like situation.