Mumbai Rains: People in Mumbai experienced Monday with full shower in the morning. The rains were on a temporary break but now they are back with more intensity as the Mumbaikars are having trouble in doing there day to day activities. The rains in Mumbai on Monday affected the rail and road traffic and hampered all the operations at the Mumbai airport too. As per an official of the India Meteorological Department, in just three hours, starting at 8:30 AM, the suburban areas received 20 mm rainfall.

Due to the situation aroused by rain, the Mumbai Police has raised an alarm among the people of the city to take precautions and be safe as per the forecast of India Meteorological Department suggests that the city is going to face heavy rains in the next 24 hours which can go upto 200 mm. Eight departures and three arrivals have been cancelled due to the prediction of heavy rains and the consistency of rainfall in the city.

Railway routes are also affected very badly as a boulder fell on the railway line between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill at approx 3:00 PM. In Navi Mumbai, due to heavy rains, all the streets got flooded and the vehicles were more than drenched in water. People are so scared of the situation arouse by the rains in Mumbai that a cab driver while passing through the water accumulated highway, was chanting prayers so that his car should clear the highway in a single go and he can avoid getting stuck in the situation.

Arriving in Mumbai was very intense. The cab driver was praying loudly the entire ride. I saw a group of people swimming accross the high-way and getting washed into a rickshaw. pic.twitter.com/G50qUPqbSu — Dan Mace (@Dannmace) July 8, 2019

