Mumbai rains: One person has been injured on Sunday when a portion of a hotel collapsed due to heavy rains. Reports said that a portion of Nilgiri Hotel collapsed early morning, leaving a 17-year-old boy injured. The fire brigade is present on the spot. Meanwhile, Mumbai is grappling with rains and subsequent floods from the last many days. India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Mumbai’s Thane, Raigad, Palghar and other areas. It has also forcast a heavy to heavy rainfall in the next two days.

