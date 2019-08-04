Mumbai rains: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert ahead of high tide in the afternoon. The IMD has advised fishermen to stay away from the sea. The BMC has asked the people not to come out of homes to stay safe.

Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert ahead of high tide in the afternoon, advises fishermen to stay away from sea: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a high tide warning during the afternoon in Mumbai, a day after the financial capital of the country received incessant heavy downpour. In an advisory released by the weather office, it was said that the high tide of 4.5m plus is expected to hit the shores in the afternoon. The IMD further suggested avoid outing as far as possible. Citing the sea would be rough, the IMD also issued fisherman warnings and heavy rainfall warning in Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has told the residents of Mumbai not to venture into the sea or the flooded areas following the weather department warning. The IMD has also predicted that the situation of weather would only go worse in the next 24 to 36 hours. The continuous rains also affected several Mumbai-bound trains and air traffic. Earlier in the morning, train traffic on Central Railway’s main-line and Harbour line were suspended following the heavy rainfall as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, four people were injured in a landslide that took place in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, near Nurani Masjid in Dindoshi, Goregaon East. The incident occurred at 7:45 am on Sunday. The landslide occured after the side of a hill collapsed due to heavy rains. Mohammed Hussain Shaikh (15), Zubeda Banu Shaikh (70), Ahmad Hussain Shaikh (14), and Abdul Gafar Shaikh (42) were injured in the incident and rushed to nearby hospitals.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) troops have been kept on hold in case any unprecedented incident hits the city.

