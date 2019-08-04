Mumbai rains: The IMD has issued a red alert for many districts in Mumbai including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, and Satara which are likely to witness heavy rainfall today. The BMC has also declared a holiday for students on Saturday.

Train services in Mumbai were disrupted due to heavy rainfall. Reports said two people died and one more have been injured in the rain-related incidents in the city. Mumbai continued to witness the heavy rainfall. The Central Railways has suspended the services. They have canceled the services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla suspended from 7.20 am due to waterlogging and heavy rains.

The IMD has issued a red alert for many districts including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, and Satara which are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall on August 4.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had also declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. The flights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have also been delayed for around 30 minutes.

Maharashtra: Kalyan railway station waterlogged following incessant rain in the city. pic.twitter.com/JY0w44Ygy8 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

The NDRF officials are currently working to rescue people from the affected areas. Last week, they had airlifted 500 stranded passengers of the Mahalaxmi Express when it was stranded on waterlogged tracks in Thane district.

Gujarat’s Vadodara has also witnessed heavy downpour. The city will receive another spell of heavy showers today. The other districts-Surat and Valsad are also receiving heavy rains.

Odisha’s 5 districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Nuapada-remained were on high alert as heavy rains are likely to create a flood-like situation in the state.

Assam’s situation in the state remained grim as more than 3,000 people are still stuck in relief camps. The areas mostly Morigaon, Nagaon Jorhat Barpeta, and Chirang have badly affected with the rains. The death toll in the state has mounted to 89.

Central Railways: Due to very very intense rainfall throughout, there is accumulation of water in different sections of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai. We are reviewing situation every 30 minutes. https://t.co/5vwUcnF8Eo — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App