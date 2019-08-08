At least 16 deaths were reported due to train and flood-related incidents in Maharastra. The situation in the state has remained grim. Hundreds of people have been evacuated. While several parts of the state continued to remain under the threat of floods. Heavy downpour has created a flood-like situation and is continuously disrupting train and flight services in the region.
Around 2.5 lakh people have been evacuated in several areas including Sangli, Kolhapur, Pune, and others. Officials have warned people against traveling on the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway.
The MeT has predicted heavy downpour for the next three to four days. it has also said that the dams in the region are overflowing which can cause more damage.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday had reviewed the flood situation at a crucial meeting held in Mumbai. According to officials the state has received 104 pc of average rain during the month of June-August period, the rain mostly received in western Maharashtra and Konkan.
Reports said the CM Fadnavis has also written to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and has requesting him to increase the discharge of water from Almatti dam. The water level could mitigate the flood situation in Sangli district.
Around 342 bridges have gone underwater resulted in the closure of such bridges. The state has also closed 29 state highways and 56 roads for the general public. NH4 and Kolhapur-Ratnagiri highway are closed for the vehicular moments.
Last week, 1050 passengers were rescued by NDRF teams when Mahalaxmi Express from Mumbai-Kolhapur stranded after heavy rains flooded the tracks.
In Uttar Pradesh, 3 people died due to a lightning strike in Hardoi district. Around four people have also lost their lives in Greater Noida due to heavy rains. Lucknow has also recorded heavy rainfall with 32.6 mm.