Mumbai rains: More than 16 people died due to heavy rains in the city of Mumbai. 2.5 lakh people have been evacuated in several areas including Sangli, Kolhapur, Pune, and others. NDRF, the Indian Army and other civic officials have been deployed to rescue the affected people.

At least 16 deaths were reported due to train and flood-related incidents in Maharastra. The situation in the state has remained grim. Hundreds of people have been evacuated. While several parts of the state continued to remain under the threat of floods. Heavy downpour has created a flood-like situation and is continuously disrupting train and flight services in the region.

Around 2.5 lakh people have been evacuated in several areas including Sangli, Kolhapur, Pune, and others. Officials have warned people against traveling on the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway.

The MeT has predicted heavy downpour for the next three to four days. it has also said that the dams in the region are overflowing which can cause more damage.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday had reviewed the flood situation at a crucial meeting held in Mumbai. According to officials the state has received 104 pc of average rain during the month of June-August period, the rain mostly received in western Maharashtra and Konkan.

Reports said the CM Fadnavis has also written to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and has requesting him to increase the discharge of water from Almatti dam. The water level could mitigate the flood situation in Sangli district.

Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO): Special service train to run between Miraj & Karad for 3 days, starting today as road traffic has been disrupted due to heavy rains & water logging in Karad, Sangli, Miraj, & Pandharpur. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MsibF7XHe6 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Around 342 bridges have gone underwater resulted in the closure of such bridges. The state has also closed 29 state highways and 56 roads for the general public. NH4 and Kolhapur-Ratnagiri highway are closed for the vehicular moments.

Last week, 1050 passengers were rescued by NDRF teams when Mahalaxmi Express from Mumbai-Kolhapur stranded after heavy rains flooded the tracks.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA): Red alert issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, & orange alert issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod, for today (8th August). pic.twitter.com/useksPxpVr — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

In Uttar Pradesh, 3 people died due to a lightning strike in Hardoi district. Around four people have also lost their lives in Greater Noida due to heavy rains. Lucknow has also recorded heavy rainfall with 32.6 mm.

Jagmohan Meena, Superintendent Of Police, Malkangiri: Villages Majhiguda & Kenduguda of Khairaput area have been cut off after a portion of a road was washed away due to incessant rain. 5 people, including 2 pregnant women & 2 children were rescued from the area. #Odisha (7.8.19) pic.twitter.com/w3NFvrJHjk — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App