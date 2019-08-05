Mumbai rains: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours. The BMC has also issued an advisory asking people not to venture into the sea.

Heavy rainfall has created havoc in Mumbai and its adjoining areas. Hundreds of people were left stranded in several railway stations. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours. The BMC has also issued an advisory asking people not to venture into the sea or in water-logged areas. The trains have delayed or suspended on Sunday and are likely to continue today. Flights from Mumbai airport to and from are also being delayed.

The Mumbai University has postponed its exams for students which are scheduled to be held on Monday. Schools and colleges in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai city and suburbs will also remain closed on Monday.

At least 150 students of MIT College were shifted to safer places by fire brigade Pune team. The students were stranded due to waterlogging inside the college building.

Central Railway: 12 trains cancelled, 6 trains short terminated, 2 trains partially cancelled, and 1 each diverted & rescheduled, due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging, & boulder fall between Apta-Jite section. pic.twitter.com/h2CvdShSS6 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Four students were also drowned in Pandavkada waterfall in the Kharghar town when they had come to visit the spot in the morning. Later, three bodies were recovered by the rescue teams. In Pune, around 500 families stranded near river banks have been evacuated.

Pune Fire Brigade: About 150 students of MIT College Loni Kalbhor, Pune Campus have been stranded due to waterlogging inside the college building. The fire brigade has started rescue operations. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/L827o8JpGc — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations in several districts in Mumbai. This year, the state has received the second-highest rainfall in the last 60 years. Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway in the state.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): About 239 metric tonnes of garbage was collected from the Brihanmumbai area, following high tides, earlier today. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ElCokSaJkb — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

In Uttarakhand, all private & public schools and Anganwadi Centers of the district will remain closed today, in view of heavy rainfall in the region. In Karnataka, heavy rains likely over North Interior Karnataka districts especially over Belagavi, Bagalkote, and Kalaburagi districts till August 6th.

Mumbai: Passengers stranded at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). 12 trains have been cancelled,6 trains short terminated, 2 trains partially cancelled, and 1 each diverted & rescheduled, due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging,& boulder fall between Apta-Jite section of Central Railway. pic.twitter.com/BuImlout5K — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

The flood-like situation in being witnessed in Daman after water was released from Madhuban Dam, following heavy rains in the area.

Daman & Diu: Flood-like situation in Daman after water was released from Madhuban Dam, following heavy rains in the area. pic.twitter.com/222TiLnGq6 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

