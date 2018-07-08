The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning of heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas. Heavy rainfall continues to disrupt normal life in the financial capital as waterlogging and traffic jams have been reported in several locations of the state capital. The weather department has said that Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, and Palghar would receive heavy rainfall in the next 18 hours.

In the fresh warning, the weather department has said that Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, and Palghar would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 18 hours. Taking precautionary measures, the administration has decided to close down many flyovers across the state capital.

Only light vehicles were allowed on Gokhale flyover. In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman died in Ghatkopar due to electrocution during heavy rains in Mumbai and its suburbs. Ghatkopar bridge was shut for commuters on Saturday night after officials observed cracks on it. Routes of 47 BEST buses have been diverted after administration found it difficult to continue their operations across Mumbai.

Old Vasai railway bridge connecting east to west has been shut down for midnight. The railway authorities have taken this decision after a railway bridge collapsed in Andheri, injuring one who is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Heavy rains have also affected operations of local trains in Mumbai, which are the lifeline of one of the densely populated cities of the country. Trains on western and eastern lines were running late by 15 to 20 minutes.

