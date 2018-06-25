As the heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai on Monday, the city also witnessed severe waterlogging in different parts including roads in and around Dadar Hindmata, Kurla, Santacruz Chembur Link Road, Mithi River bridge in Kurla and Kalina. Reports said that the traffic is moving slowly at Khar subway, Malad subway & Andheri subway.

The regions of Mumbai that faced the problem of severe water-logging includes Postal Colony in Chembur East, Dadar Hindmata, Kurla and Kalina

It has been estimated that the city has received almost 200m rains in last 24 hours. The IMD has predicted that Intermittent heavy to moderate showers with some breaks in rains to continue in the city on Monday. As the residents are facing problem in commuting, the concerned authorities have issued a notice that the schools and colleges will remain shut.

Following the heavy rains in several parts of the city, the flight operations and local train services have also been affected. As per reports, the trains on the Western Railway got delayed following a glitch at Bandra station due to heavy rains. On the other hand. the cEntral railways are running late by 10-20 minutes.

The weather experts recently issued a warning of high tides in the region at around 11am. People have been advised to stay away from the sea shores as tide as high as 4 meters is expected to occur. The lower regions of Chembur and Hindmata have been adversely affected by the heavy rains.

Following heavy rains in Mumbai, around seven cars damaged after wall of an under-construction building collapsed at Vidyalankar road in Wadala’s Antop Hill following heavy rain.

