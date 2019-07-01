Mumbai rains: Western Railway cancels 13 trains due to waterlogging, suburban train services delayed: The Western Railways cancelled 13 trains due to waterlogging on the tracks after a heavy downpour hit Mumbai on Sunday night.

Mumbai rains: As many as 13 trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains in Palghar.

Mumbai rains: Incessant rains have been hitting Mumbai since Sunday night, causing delay to some local as well as long distance trains in several areas of the city. A report said that the Palghar area of Mumbai division received 361 mm of rains during the night adding the area recorded around 100 mm rainfall between 4 am to 5 am alone. In a tweet, the Western Railways asserted that trains including Mumbai- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express have been regulated in view of safety. The India Meteorological Department predicted that the intense spells of rainfall likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar during the next two hours.

Senior officers of the Western Railways took the cognisance of the situation and were keeping a close watch at it. The heavy downpour also resulted in waterlogging on tracks. Trains in Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section have also been cancelled due to waterlogging in Palghar following heavy rains. A total of 13 trains were cancelled due to heavy rains in the area. The train services were started at 8.05 hours at a restricted speed of 30 kmph in view of safety following intermittent rains.

Following trains have been cancelled:

12935 – Bandra Terminus/Surat

69139 – Borivali – Surat

61002/61001 – Vasai Road – Boisar – Vasai Road

09070 – Valsad Vapi

09069 – Vapi – Surat

69174 – Dahanu Road – Borivali

12922 – Surat – Mumbai Central terminated at Navsari

The passengers can call up to these numbers in case of any query.

Earlier in the morning, the Central Railways also noted that the suburban trains are running with a slight delay due to heavy rains and low visibility. Some trains were also cancelled, diverted and rescheduled due to goods train derailment between Karjat and Lonavala.

Mumbaikars have been continuously tweeting regarding the weather conditions in Mumbai. Rains have affected parts of the city with severe waterlogging and flooding.

