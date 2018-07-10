The Bombay High Court on Tuesday slammed the railways as the services were badly affected as heavy rain lashed Mumbai leading to water-logging on streets and tracks.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday slammed the railways for not taking any concrete step to prevent the paralysis of the train services during rains. The remark has come on the day when torrential rains hit the suburban train services. Questioning the height of railway tracks court asked what steps have been taken to prevent water-logging on tracks.

“Every year during monsoons tracks get submerged in water in low-lying areas. Why can not the Railways identify such spots and elevate the tracks?” a division bench of Justices NH Patil and GS Kulkarni asked the railways.

The bench adjourned the hearing for 2 weeks, asking the railways to tell the court the next time what measures were being taken to prevent water-logging on track.

Services between the Vasai and Virar in Palghar district have been suspended due to water-logging. The air-conditioned local trains will not run till the water level on tracks recede.

Several outstation trains were canceled by the Western Railway due to flooding on the tracks. And those that were not canceled ran late by 20-30 minutes on Western line and 40-50 minutes on Central Line.

Many of the daily commuters complained that what normally takes them 40 minutes to travel, today took them more than 4 hours.

Many of the office-goers, reportedly returned home from midway as the locomotive was moving at a very slow pace and they felt they would be reaching office in the afternoon.

Water-logging is not limited to tracks, the downpour caused traffic snarls in many parts of the city and people were seen walking through knee-deep water.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains till Thursday.

