Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour in the city has caused a delay in air services which airlines like Indigo issuing advisory to passengers for flight status. Traffic too has been disrupted in several areas forcing the administration to divert traffic in several areas.

Mumbai rains don’t seem to stop anytime soon as it continues to drench the city. The aftereffects and intensity of heavy downpour is a no-new phenomenon to Mumbaikars who witness similar scenes every year. But what affects them most is the disruption of normal life that forces them to stay in their homes. Children can’t go to schools, professionals can’t go to offices, while those who have to travel can’t book tickets due to flight delays.

Heavy downpour continues to hamper normalcy in the city, as areas such as Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla have had heavy rainfall since morning. Mumbai, so far, has received around 15 cm of rain while the water level in adjoining areas such as Thane and Palghar exceeded to 18 cm and 17 cm.

Meanwhile, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has notified schools to remain shut for the day to avoid panick. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued Orange alert in Mumbai and Thane.

Let’s take a look at how rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas disrupt normal life:

Local train services halted such as the one between Vasai and Virar. The water level has crossed 300 mm at Nallasopara following which the train operations had to be suspended.

Heavy waterlogging has obstructed normalcy in several regions including Navi Mumbai

Following waterlogging, there has been traffic diversion in areas such as Dahisar subway traffic diverted via Sudhir Phadke flyover, Hindmata Cinema traffic diverted via Hindmata Flyover, Veera Desai Road traffic diverted via Curtailed at Azad Nagar etc.

Air services too have been witnessing schedule changes and delays. Indigo airline has, in fact, issued a travel advisory related to flight status.

Heavy downpour has resulted in waterlogging in many areas including Palghar and Sion.

Take a look at the amount of rainfall received by the city in the last 24 hours

Rainfall updates Mumbai and around in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/0uJdfGCBn2 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 4, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App