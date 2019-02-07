A Mumbai schoolbus driver has been arrested for using a bamboo stick instead of a gear lever. The matter came into light when the bus driver rammed into a BMW in Khar West and the driver of the car caught him and called the police.

Jugaad maybe the pervasive in-thing for cost-cutting in India but a school bus driver in Mumbai took it a tad too far. In this appalling incident, the school bus driver, Raj Kumar, was driving the vehicle without a gear lever and instead had fitted a bamboo stick for shifting gears. But his luck ran out on Tuesday when he rammed into a BMW car at Khar West. The driver of the luxury German car chased the bus and manhandled the driver and pulled him from his seat. That is when the driver saw a bamboo stick holding the place of a gear lever prompting a call to police.

The police immediately arrested and charged Raj Kumar under legal provisions amounting to endangering the lives of motorists and his child passengers and the bus has been impounded. During interrogation, the bus driver pleaded that he did not get time to repair the broken lever and that was the reason he used a bamboo stick to stand-in for the missing lever. Meanwhile, the school issued a statement in which it stated that all the students are safe and that they are too shocked to get to know about the incident. The school added that along with their transport committee, they are investigating the case.

It is indeed shocking that lives of children, motorists and citizens were put to risk. The authorities said the school should also question its transport fleet supervisor for the gross lapse which could have ended up in tragedy.

