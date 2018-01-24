A shoe was hurled at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi while he was attending a rally at Nagpada in south Mumbai on Tuesday. The man has been identified and yet to be caught. The incident surfaced around 9:45 pm during Owaisi's speech against triple talaq bill. Owaisi claimed that such incident takes place as the people who follow hate ideologies are strengthing with each passing day.

“I am willing to lay down my life for my democratic rights. These are all frustrated people, who cannot see that the government decision on triple talaq has not been accepted by the masses in general and Muslims in particular,” Owaisi told PTI. “These people (referring to the person who threw the shoe at him) are the ones who follow the ideology of the killers of Mahatma Gandhi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar,” he added. Owaisi claimed that such incident takes place as the people who follow hate ideologies are strengthing with each passing day.

A few days back, AIMIM chief has also called upon the Muslim community to learn from the Rajput Karni Sena, who are fighting hard to protect their culture. In his last address supporting the triple talaq, Owaisi raised a question towards the Muslim community saying, if 4% of Rajputs can fight against Padmaavat than why can’t the 4% of the muslim fight for Shariat. Continuing his speech after the incident Owaisi said such incidents cannot resist me from sharing my opinions. He also added that none of such incident can stop him from speaking the truth against people who are spreading the hatred in the society.