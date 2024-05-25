Mumbai Tailor Arrested for Allegedly Raping and Impregnating Minor, Faces Legal Action

A 57-year-old tailor from the eastern suburbs has been detained by the police for his alleged involvement in the rape and subsequent impregnation of a 15-year-old girl. The authorities revealed this troubling development on Friday, shedding light on a harrowing case of abuse and exploitation.

According to reports, the tailor, whose identity has not been disclosed, reportedly used threats to silence the victim, cautioning her against disclosing the heinous assault to her family members. The gravity of the situation only came to the forefront when the girl’s family discovered her pregnancy, unraveling a dark and distressing tale of manipulation and abuse.

A police official disclosed that the young girl had initially visited the accused tailor in November of the previous year to have her garments mended. However, what began as a seemingly innocuous interaction soon spiraled into a nightmare for the victim. The accused allegedly lured the girl to his shop on multiple occasions under the pretext of taking her measurements, only to subject her to repeated acts of sexual violence. Moreover, he resorted to threats, warning the girl of dire consequences if she dared to speak out against his atrocities.

In response to this egregious violation, a rape case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, underscoring the severity of the charges levied against him. Subsequently, the accused was presented before the court and remanded to police custody, marking a crucial step towards ensuring justice for the victim and holding the perpetrator accountable for his reprehensible actions.

