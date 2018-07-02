A 37-year-old Italian woman was raped in a moving car in Mumbai, on June 14. According to the woman, she was raped by a man who introduced himself as a tour guide during a bus tour, which she had taken for a sightseeing the city. The man has been on a run since then and an investigation and search operation is underway to trace the tour guide.

Amid the ongoing debates on India being the most dangerous country for women, a 37-year-old Italian woman was reportedly raped in a cab in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on June 14. The police said that the woman, a banker was raped by a man who introduced himself as a tour guide and the woman hired him. The woman met the accused during a bus tour, which had taken for a sightseeing tour of Mumbai. Reports said that the woman filed a complaint on Friday after the Italian embassy asked her to file a case with the Mumbai police. According to a police officer in Juhu, a rape case has been filed against the accused and an investigation regarding the matter is on. He further added that a few police teams formed to search the accused are also looking for the accused.

According to the woman’s complaint, just after the bus tour ended at around 7pm in Juhu on June 14, the accused offered to show her the bungalow of actor Amitabh Bachchan, which was in the vicinity. After promising her a ride to her hotel in Colaba, the accused booked a cab for the women.

The complainant told the police officer that he stopped the vehicle nearby to buy liquor. According to a report in PTI, the man then forced the Italian woman to consume alcohol to which she resisted. He then touched the woman inappropriately and then groped her. The woman added that he choked and raped her in the moving car. He also threatened her not t talk about the incident with anyone.

The woman filed a case in Colaba police station but was later transferred to Juhu police station. The police have been trying to trace the tour guide. The police have been also searching for the cab driver as the police officials believe that he was too involved in the case.

