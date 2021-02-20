Amid increasing laxity in citizens post vaccine rollout, Maharashtra has reported the highest surge in the Covid-19 cases since December. As a result, fresh lockdown are being imposed in several regions.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported more than 6000 new covid-19 cases in a single day for the very first time making the total infectious count to 2,087,632 while the fatality rate of the cases stands at 2.48 % with over 51,713 deaths and 2100 people recovered or discharged. the current recovery rate stands at 95.3 %. As per the health department of the state, most of the newly reported cases were from Pune, Akola, and Mumbai divisions of the state.

Akola division, which comprises of Amravati, Yavatmal, and Akola has witnessed a surge in the covid cases which was increased by 6,697 and later elevated to 82,904 on Friday. The state government earlier in the day had remarked that no foreign strain has been recorded in genome sequencing performed in Amravati and Yavatmal. The genome sequencing was being done in these two divisions after the cases started to increase in the area. the current number of active cases in the state stands at 44,765.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s covid count received an add-on of 823 new cases, the highest spike in the last 24 hours since December 2020, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had underlined. As per the civic body report, the data states that the cases in the city have elevated up to 317,310 while the final count has reached 11,435 with five new fatality cases.

Also Read: Wistron to resume operations in Kolar: PM Modi chairs Niti Aayog meet on ‘Make In India’ push

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s covid count received an add-on of 823 new cases, the highest spike in the last 24 hours since December 2020, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had underlined. As per the civic body report, the data states that the cases in the city have elevated up to 317,310 while the final count has reached 11,435 with five new fatality cases.

In Amravati district, the administration has declared a weekend lockdown beginning Saturday till Monday but the essential services shall continue to function. the schools, colleges, and academic institutions are ordered to remain closed until further notice.

Also Read: Australia vs Facebook & Google: Scott Morrison dials PM Modi to discuss media platform bill