Mumbai Woman Dies After Being Hit by SUV; Driver Arrested

A tragic accident occurred in the Gudiya Pada locality of Malad, Mumbai, where a 27-year-old woman lost her life after being struck by an SUV. The incident happened on Tuesday night around 10 pm, and the police have since arrested the driver of the vehicle, a merchant navy officer.

Details of the Incident

The deceased has been identified as Shahana Kaazi. According to the Malad police station official, Kaazi was walking when she was hit by a Ford Endeavor. Following the collision, the driver, Anup Sinha, took Kaazi to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

“After the accident, the accused himself took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she died during treatment,” the police official told PTI.

Driver’s Arrest and Vehicle Seizure

Anup Sinha, the 31-year-old driver of the SUV, has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and placed under arrest. The police have also seized his vehicle for further investigation. Sinha, who reportedly has an office in Andheri, was on leave at the time of the accident.

Investigation and Blood Test

The authorities have collected a blood sample from Sinha to determine whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The results of this test will be crucial in ascertaining whether intoxication was a factor in the accident.

The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. The arrest of Sinha and the seizure of his vehicle mark the beginning of legal proceedings in this case, as they work to establish the full details of the incident.

