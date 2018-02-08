In a big decision, Munir Khan has been removed from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir range and will be replaced by Swayam Prakash Pani. The 41-year-old Pani was earlier serving as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), South Kashmir range. He has earlier been part of IB and NIA as well. He is the youngest person to hold the post.

In the aftermath of a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant’s escape from police custody, a major reshuffle has taken place in the police department of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Munir Khan has been removed from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir range and will be replaced by Swayam Prakash Pani who was earlier serving as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), South Kashmir range.

The 41-year-old will be the youngest officer to hold the post. He is an IPS officer of 2000 batch and has been a part of Intelligence Bureau and National Investigation Agency. His experience with these organisations is like to give strength to the police department. Meanwhile, Khan has appointed ADGP security and home guards.

Addressing a press conference after his removal, Mr Khan said a SIT will probe the attack on SMHS hospital in which the terrorist managed to escape. “Due to the firing we lost two of our officials and in this process this Pakistani terrorist managed to escape. Immediately after the incident, an SIT was constituted to inspect all the aspects of this escape,” he said.

He added that two terrorists have been arrested in connection with the incident and efforts are on to nab the LeT terrorist along with one other who had managed to flee. “SIT has started probe and due to scientific evidence we ascertained who or what were involved. They were identified, raids were conducted. We apprehended two terrorists & two OGWs. After their arrest, we are left with Naveed & another terrorist who are still at large,” he said.