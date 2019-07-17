Following Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress President, the party has been in complete chaos when it comes to naming an alternative for the top leadership. Reports now murmur Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's name for the post.

Ever since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his decision to give up the top leadership through a letter, the party has been in complete shambles when it comes to taking a call on Rahul’s replacement. Though officially Rahul is still the Congress president given the party hasn’t accepted his resignation.

Ever since Rahuls’ formal resignation letter aired on social media, reports have been rife on the possible contenders for the President post. From Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot to senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Sushil Kumar Shinde, the guessing game for the next Congress president has been going for quite some time with no substantial output.

Reports now suggest that Rahul’s sister and Congress general secretary from Uttar Prades’ east Priyanka Gandhi will be likely given the reins of party president and due to seniors leadership’s delay to arrive at a conclusion on Rahul’s replacement, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is now unlikely to meet this week to appoint a new party president. The CWC reportedly was supposed to meet this week to take a call on the new party president.

On May 25 soon after Lok Sabha election debacle, Rahul had asserted that the party should find someone other than a member of the Gandhi family for the post.

Reportedly, many in the party, especially the young brigade have been suggesting Priyanka as a potential candidate for the post, however, the name has not been recommended overtly after Rahul asserted on a non-Gandhi Congress president. The twist in the story is senior leadership’s ire against the Congress secretary following her confrontation with party legislators at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25 in which she accused senior leaders of nepotism.

