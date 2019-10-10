An RSS worker, his pregnant wife and 8-year-old son were hacked to death in Bengal's Murshidabad district. The incident took place on Tuesday evening. A probe is currently underway to nab the criminal.

Murshidabad: RSS man, pregnant wife, 8-year-old son hacked dead in Bengal: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, his eight-old-month pregnant wife, and eight-year-old son were found dead inside their home in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, reports said on Thursday. The police recovered the body of Bandhu Prakash Pal (35), his wife Beauty Pal (30), and son Angan on Tuesday from their residence in Jiaganj. After an initial investigation, the police found that Pal and his wife were killed with a sharp tool while their son was strangulated mercilessly with a towel. The police said that an unknown man killed the family on Monday night.

The matter also received the social media attention soon after BJP leader Sambit Patra shared a video of the gruesome incident on Twitter. The matter soon took a political turn as he slammed Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government for keeping a mum over the incident. In the video shared by Patra, the bodies of the family members can be seen lying in a pool of blood in different rooms.

The BJP leader questioned why none of the 59 liberals wrote to the West Bengal chief minister over the incident. Calling it nauseating selective, Patra went on to say that the matter did not grab any attention just because the victims’ name was not Pehlu or Akhlaq Khan.

A report in the PTI said that locals informed the police after finding the bodies lying in a pool of blood. A relative of the deceased later revealed that Bandhu Prakash Pal was a primary school teacher by his profession and the family had just shifted to the city for their son’s education.

Meanwhile, the RSS has warned to launch a protest if the police failed to find the accused soon. The police have already launched an investigation into the matter and are currently enquiring people in the vicinity.

