A Muslim cab driver was allegedly beaten up, abused and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram by three men in Diva area of Mumbai’s Thane on Monday, June 24, 2019. The Mumbai police have arrested all the three accused — Jaideep Mundhe (26), Mangesh Mundhe (30) and Anil Suryawanshi (22) — after tracking them down on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A case under IPC sections 295 (hurting religious sentiments),392 (robbery), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered by Mumbai police, said Deputy Commissioner of Police S S Burse.

Faisal Usman Khan was on his way to Mumbai after picking up passengers from Manav Kalyan Hospital in Diva. The 25-year-old had to park his car in the middle of the road as it broke down. He said that he was trying to restart his car with parking lights on when three men approached him and started banging on the windows. He said that were drunk and ruthless.

He added that the accused then snatched the keys of the car and dragged him and one of the passengers out of the car. He said the accused thrashed him with wires when he screamed out loud Ya Allah and was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram instead.

The incident took place a few days after a 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand was beaten to death over the suspicion of theft. The incident took place in Jharkhand’s Saraikela Kharsawan district where Ansari was tied to an electric pole and was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman.

