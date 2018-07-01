The BJP's new proposal to install a statue of Lord Lakshman outside the historic Teele Waali Masjid in Lucknow has triggered new controversy in saffron-clad Yogi Adiyanth's reign. Responding to the matter, a Muslim cleric said installation of the statue would prevent us from offering prayers since Islam does not allow to offer prayers in front of a statue.

As fresh row triggered after the BJP came up with a proposal to install a statue of Lod Lakshman outside the historic Teele Waali Masjid in Lucknow, a Muslim cleric of the mosque in an interview with news agency ANI said on Sunday, July 1, that statue of a grand personality as Lord Laxman should be placed at an equally grand place. Tikonia park is small and is used for offering namaz. Islam doesn’t allow to offer prayers before a statue.

The incident came to light after a proposal was submitted in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and was represented by BJP legislators – Ramkrishna Yadav and Rajnish Gupta – on Wednesday, June 27.

Yadav, who made the proposal, said that there is no controversy over the matter, as the proposal has been come up with a clear intention. He also further clarified that the statue was a way of establishing Lord Luxman’s great role in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

ALSO READ: Union Minister Ananth Hegde calls Opposition cows, monkeys and foxes, compares members with ‘The Tiger’ PM Modi

However, according to Muslims, the mosque was constructed on the order of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb when he visited the city, a report by Swarajya said.

According to a report published by the quint, the area comes under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), which means the Lucknow Nigam would need a permit to install the grand statue.

As the demand to install the statue has transcended, many protests have been staged against the Muslim authorities. On the other hand, Muslim Personal Law Board said that the saffron party wants to only create controversy for political gains.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders cheat in the exam conducted to appoint party spokesperson, question paper leaked online

Statue of a grand personality as Lord Laxman should be put at an equally grand place.Tikonia park is small&used for offering'Namaz'. Islam doesn't allow to offer prayers before a statue: Imam,Teele Wali Masjid on gvt's plans to install Lord Laxman statute near the masjid #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/eZNgWPyac0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 1, 2018

ALSO READ: Lucknow: Major fire breaks out in Charbagh’s SSJ International hotel, 5 killed and 5 injured

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More