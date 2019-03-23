A Muslim family was beaten by mob in Gurugrams’s Dhamaspur village on Thursday with sticks and rods. The attackers who trespassed the house told the family to go to Pakistan. After receiving the complaint, Police has arrested a person in relations of the case.

Members of a Muslim family were beaten by a group of assailants in Gurugrams’s Dhamaspur village on Thursday. The reports suggest that some 20 to 25 men beaten a family with sticks and rods. After the incident, the victims lodged a case with the police. According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 5 pm on the day of Holi. Mohammad Sajid, who lodged the complaint alleged that some people approached the boys from the family, who were playing cricket, and started fighting without any reason. They also demanded that kids should go to Pakistan and play there.

Taking cognizance of the matter, city police filed a complaint under IPC sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and other sections. Police also arrested an accused in relation to the incident.

The victim reportedly belongs from Uttar Pradesh and has been living with his family, wife and 6 children, from last 3 years. A boy Dilshaad, who was beaten up by the group of people told the media that 2 unidentified men came on a bike came and said What are you doing here? Go to Pakistan and play and later beaten them when they were playing cricket on a vacant plot near their house.

He added, when his uncle Sajid intervened, the unidentified men started fighting without any reason. At that time they left and saying “you wait and we will show you.” They returned after 10 minutes, with several men approaching their house and carrying lathis (sticks) and talwars (Swards).

Feeling the threat, Sajid and his sons ran into their house, and they all began shouting and demanding Sajid to come out or they will kill all of them. When Sajid did not go out, the mod forcefully entered the house and beaten up the family mercilessly.

