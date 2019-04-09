Umam Khanam, 22-year-old college student from Meerut who was allegedly harassed by her inebriated classmates for declining to wear a BJP cap during a college trip to Agra last week has been suspended by college administration after she refused to record her statement. The college authorities said they acted against her because she failed to appear before the internal grievance cell to record her statement.
The victim, on the other hand, has filed a written complaint against the college. In a letter addressed to Meerut superintendent of police, the girl wrote that she was forced to give a fabricated statement and was pressurised to withdraw her complaint. The move to suspend Umam by the college authorities has come after Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists demanded to revoke the expulsion of two students allegedly involved in the heinous conduct. They said the girl was lying because other students from class claimed that nothing happened.
Bajrang Dal’s west UP convenor Balraj Dungar said the investigation has not concluded and hence college should not have expelled those students.
College Director SM Sharma, on girl’s suspension, said that her complaint was registered on April 3 and since then she has not responded to the requests of the grievance cell to record her statement. In a disciplinary action, she has been suspended by the college administration, said Sharma. He also said that the college has been under constant pressure since the two boys were rusticated.
In her police complaint, Umam said, even after posting on Twitter about harassment the college authorities didn’t take any action, instead gave it a political and communal angle. She said that other students have been conspiring against her to get her thrown out of the college and withdraw her complaint.
Leave a Reply