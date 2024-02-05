Muslim Girl In Hunger Strike, Urges To Ban Hijab, Implement CAA and UCC

Tanzeem Merani, a student hailing from Gujarat, has initiated a hunger strike in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The primary objective is to advocate for the prohibition of hijab in educational institutions, along with the enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Uniform Civil Code.

Tanzeem Merani has steadfastly maintained this hunger strike in solidarity with the cause at the VT Road Ground in Mansarovar, Jaipur, starting from February 1. Speaking to the media she said, “I have three demands from the Rajasthan government. First, there should be a ban on hijab in educational institutions. Second, CAA should be implemented as soon as possible. And third, UCC should be implemented as soon as possible.”

Tanzeem Merani explained her decision to launch the campaign in Jaipur, citing a recent controversy regarding hijab in schools in the city. She stated, “The dispute over wearing hijab in schools in Jaipur prompted me to initiate this campaign here. I am committed to taking this movement to every state in India until the implementation of these three measures in the country.”

She added: “Hijab should be banned in educational institutions because they are temples of education where children’s future and capabilities are decided and equality is very important there. School uniforms are there so that no child feels rich or poor from the heart and I support the ban on hijab because it prevents equality there; equality is very important; otherwise, tomorrow Hindus will come wearing their clothes and Christians will come wearing theirs, so that is not a place for religious propaganda; that is a place for education.”