Days after 4 policemen including a woman constable were suspended after they were caught on camera thrashing a woman for being friends with a Muslim man, another shocker came to light on Wednesday. In the video, several goons were seen beating the Muslim man's who is reportedly the woman's friend.

In the appaling video, the boy was brutally being thrashed by the several goons, while the police were just standing at the spot as mere spectators

Just a few days after a video surfaced on social media, in which Meerut Police was seen beating and abusing a woman for being friends with a Muslim man, another video created a buzz on social media. In the video, the man was being brutally thrashed the girl’s Muslim friend by several goons, while the police were just standing at the spot as mere spectators. A report by Times Now said the girl claimed that the assailants belonged from the right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal activists.

According to the girl, the incident took place when she and her friend were studying at the man’s residence when Bajrang Dal activists barged into the room and took the boy outside and brutally assaulted him.

