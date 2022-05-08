The Muslim side on Saturday filed an application to remove Ajay Kumar Mishra as the court-appointed commissioner over his alleged bias in the matter.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has sought the removal of the court-appointed Advocate Commissioner in the dispute regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. The Muslim side on Saturday filed an application to remove Ajay Kumar Mishra as the court-appointed commissioner over his alleged bias in the matter.

“We filed an application against the (Court) Commissioner as he is biased and should be removed. The court will hear the application and its orders will be followed,” Advocate Rayeed Ahmed of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee told the press.

The court-appointed commissioner’s team failed to conduct the survey and videography of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex on Saturday after facing protests from members of the Muslim community.