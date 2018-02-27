Thousands of women have come down on streets to protest against the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 or Triple Talaq Bill in Jhunjhunu on Tuesday. They have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's government of interfering in the laws of their religion and hurting the sentiments of several Muslims.

Protesting the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 or Triple Talaq Bill, thousands of Muslim women came down on streets in Jhunjhunu on Tuesday, March 27. They also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘s government of interfering in the laws of their religion and hurting the sentiments of several Muslims. During the protest, they have made it very clear that they would not tolerate changes made to the principles based on the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad. The controversies surfaced when the Triple Talaq Bill was introduced in the Parliament to permanently abolish the controversial practice by Muslim men to give divorce to their wives by just uttering the word ‘talaq’ thrice.

Substantiating their protest against a draft law that proposes the ban of talaq-e-biddat, the protestors explained that the government should concentrate on educating the Muslim women. The men and women came together to the district collectorate in Jhunjhunu to protest against the bill. As per the protestors, the Islamic law is a law that has come from the sky and any changes made to it wouldn’t be tolerated. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has also called it a ‘very wrong law’ with several issues. On the other hand, some party leaders are in the favour of the law as it will empower Muslim women to live their life fear free.

ALSO READ: What is instant triple talaq bill?

Last year, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 during the Winter Session of parliament. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha but the Modi government was opposed in Rajya Sabha because it doesn’t have a majority there. The central government had framed the draft bill for permanently banning the practice of triple talaq and making it a punishable offence.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Muslim women eye ban on polygamy after triple talaq

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App