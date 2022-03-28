In the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, a horrific incident took place where a Muslim youth was killed for celebrating BJP’s victory.

The youth recognized as Babar was earlier warned for supporting BJP. As per the family claims, he was receiving death threats for promoting BJP campaigns.

However, on March 20th while his return back from the shop, some locals attacked him for chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.

However, to save his life- Babar ran to his roof but looking at the people coming on the roof, he jumped off from the height.

He was admitted to the district hospital after shifting from Ramkola CHC. Although, he was later referred to Lucknow where he lost his life during the treatment on Saturday.

The family of Babar has refused to perform last rites until the accused are held under bars.

The local MLA Panchanand Pathak visited the victim’s family and tried convincing them to perform the rituals for Babar’s soul.