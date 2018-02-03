Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi on Friday stated that all the Muslims against the construction of Ram Mandir must shift to Pakistan and Bangladesh. The remarks by the Shia Waqf Board chairman came in after he offered his Friday’s prayers in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. After meeting the high priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, Rizvi criticised the fundamentalist mentality of the people and said that it was this mentality that is causing disruptions in the area.

Just a few hours after the Supreme Court announced that it will be hearing the cases pertaining to Babri Masjid and Ram Janambhoomi from February 8, a Shia Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh announced that all the Muslims standing against the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya must leave India and settle in Pakistan and Bangladesh. The remarks were made by the chairman of Shia Waqf Board, Waseem Rizvi, on Friday soon after he offered prayers at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

After offering his Friday prayers, Waseem Rizvi also met the priest of Ram Janambhoomi. After meeting the high priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, Rizvi criticised the fundamentalist mentality of the people and said that it was this mentality that is causing disruptions in the area. He said, “Those who are opposing the Ram Janambhoomi temple in Ayodhya and want to build the Babri Mosque there… People having such fundamentalist mentality should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh. Such Muslims do not have any place in India.”

Criticising people who were disrupting harmony over the construction of the Ram Temple, UP’s Shia Waqf Board chairman added, “Those who want to spread Jihad in the name of the mosque must go and join the forces of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the Islamic State (IS) chief in Syria.” He further alleged that some fundamentalist Muslim clerics are working for the destruction of the country. All those involved in this destruction must migrate to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Reacting to Rizvi’s remarks, a Shia cleric demanded the arrest of Rizvi alleging that he was trying to create communal tension in the area. Talking to PTI, president of Shia Ulema Council (SUC) Maulana Iftekhar Hussain Inquilabi alleged that Waseem Rizvi is a criminal and has been charge sheeted by the CB-CID. The cleric further added that in order to avoid the arrest he is creating this drama.