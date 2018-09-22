It is well-acknowledged that Muslims are not considered to be BJP's vote bank, but the party with largest members has redefined its approach towards largest minorities in India. Recent developments like PM Modi's visit to Dawoodi Bohra's mosque, RSS chief's remark on Muslims, and ordinance on Triple Talaq clearly shows that the BJP has intensified its efforts to get votes from Muslims in upcoming elections.

The saffron party received maximum votes of the Muslim community from states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka. According to the post-poll survey conducted after Lok Sabha elections from 1998 to 2004 and the Mood of the Nation survey of 2017 and 2018, 5 to 15% of Muslims in Assam, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir expressed their interest in BJP while the party could not even get votes of 5% Muslims in these states.

According to survey, around 6% Muslims voted for BJP in 1998 general elections, it has increased to 8%, according to Mood of the Nation survey conducted in 2018.

The survey further said that in 2009 elections, only 4% of Muslims voted for the saffron party. During the last two decades between 1998 and 2018, the trend of Muslim voters has increased by almost 70% in BJP’s favour.

