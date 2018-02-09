Art of Living (AOL) founder and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday carried out mediation talks to resolve the Babri Masji-RamJanmabhoomi dispute. In the meeting which was attended by members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Sunni Waqf Board, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made efforts to proceed the matter for a positive outcome for both the parties. The meeting was held to discuss options for solving the issue outside the court.

Art of Living (AOL) founder and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar once again tried to resolve the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute in Ayodhya through his mediation talks. In the meeting held between members of All India Muslim, Personal Law Board and Sunni Waqf Board, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar tried to move the matter to a logical conclusion and to resolve Babri Masjid-RamJanmabhoomi dispute. After the meeting, the AOL in a statement said that eminent members of the Sunni Waqf Board, All India Muslim Personal Law Board and others met Ravi Shankar and expressed support for an out-of-court settlement in the Ayodhya matter.

Further briefing about the meet between Muslim leaders and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the AOL in a statement said, “They have supported the proposal of shifting the Masjid outside to another place. Many Muslim stakeholders are cooperating in this matter.” According to the sources, 16 leaders from different organisations participated in the meeting and shared their views. “A bigger meeting is slated to be held in Ayodhya soon,” the statement added.

This meeting was held to discuss options for solving this issue outside the court. In the meeting, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Muslim Personal Law Board executive member Maulana Syed Salman Hussain Nadvi, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board chairperson Zufar Ahmad Farooqui Maulana Wasif Hasan of Teelay Wali Masjid in Lucknow and other retired IAS officers were present along with Centre for Objective Research and Development (CORD) director Athar Husain Siddiqui.

London based World Islamic Forum chairman Maulana Isa Mansuri, Imran Ahmed advocate, and former Haj committee of India chairman A Aboobucker were the other big names who attended this meet. Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has also shown the positive signs to solve the matter in sake of brotherhood.

Ravi Shankar had also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, last year, who then said “everyone knows where the talks would lead to”, especially when the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

While, Supreme Court in this Ram Janmobhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case on Thursday termed the issue as a ‘pure land dispute’. Fixing the date for next hearing on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue to March 14, the court had said that some of the documents and translations are yet to be filed before it. These new observations were made under the Supreme Court bench Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan, and Justice S Abdul Nazeer. Hearing the case, the Supreme Court made it clear that it would deal with the case as a “pure land dispute”. Earlier February 8 was fixed as the final hearing in the Ram Mandir case but the Apex Court today fixed the next hearing date to March 14.