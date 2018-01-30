Deputy grand mufti of Kashmir Nasir ul Islam has said that Indian Muslims are living in deplorable conditions in India and should form a separate nation. He added that Muslims were being "harassed under various pretexts" in the country and that the govt had turned a deaf ear to their problems. This is not the first time he has landed himself in a controversy.

Stirring a brand new controversy, the vice chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Personal Board and the deputy grand mufti of the state, Nasir ul Islam has said that Muslims of the country should secede from India and form a separate nation. He made the remarks at a press conference in Sri Nagar on Tuesday and stressed that Muslims were being “harassed under various pretexts”. He further said that govt had turned a deaf ear to problems of Muslims and was not doing anything to improve their condition. “Indian Muslims are living in pathetic conditions. Government is not listening to them. So, what is the way out? Way out is to secede from India,” he said.

“India is moving on the path of intolerance. Muslims are being harassed on the various pretexts. Sometimes they are being harassed on the pretext of ‘love jihad’, sometimes it is cow vigilantism or triple talaq,” he said. Mr Islam also hit out at BJP-PDP govt in the state for pushing the local population towards ‘destruction’. He added that India was an occupier of Kashmir and it could not foll Kashmiris anymore. “India is an occupier in Kashmir. It can’t fool Kashmiris anymore. It has to leave sooner or later,” he said.

This is not the first time Nasir has made a controversial statement. Earlier his act of issuing a fatwa against four pastors for alleged ‘forcible conversion’ of Kashmiri youth back in January 2012.

Check out the full video of Nasir ul Islam right here!