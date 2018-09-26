More than 1 lakh of Muslims under the banner of Muslim Muk Morcha staged a protest at Golibar Maidan in Pune Maharashtra in the first week of September, demanding 5% reservation in education and employment in the state, stringent actions against those who killed Muslims in the name of cow vigilantism.

While the Supreme Court’s verdict on Aadhaar Act 2016 hogged headlines on Wednesday. September 26, what remained on the sidelines was a peaceful protest by Muslim Muk Morcha in Pune, Maharashtra, which took place in the first week of September. A report by The Wire said more than 1 lakh Muslims staged a demonstration at Golibar Maidan in Pune demanding 5% reservation in education and employment in the state, stringent actions against those who killed Muslims in the name of cow vigilantism, the amendment of the Atrocities Act to safeguard Muslims among others.

Anjum Inamdar, a member of the coordination committee of the Muslim Muk Morcha and activist, said the demand for reservations in the employment and education sector for Muslims in Fadnavis ruled-state is more than 3 decades old. He further referred to the Maratha demand, which came to light in 2017-18, when lakhs of Marathas in the state demanded reservation of 16% in education and job sector. To this, he said that our community is not asking for 5% by cutting any other community’s share.

He further added that the Maratha organisation have in fact come out in support of the Muslim’s demand and many of its members have joined our protest.

One of the demands is to take punitive measures against those who have lynched Muslims in the name of ‘Gau Raksha’.

Meanwhile, 2 days ago the apex court demanded a response from the Centre and the states within a week on how mob violence will invite serious repercussions under the law.

Earlier, the apex court urged the Parliament to make an anti-lynching law in order to effectively deal with the recent cases of mob lynching, saying, no citizen of the country can take the law into their hands.

Days after Supreme Court’s order, 28-year-old Rakbar Khan was lynched by cow vigilantes in Lalwandi village of Ramgarh district in Rajasthan on July 24.

