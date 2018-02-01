Recently, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, KS Eshwarappa, said that all the Muslims linked with BJP are good Muslims and the Muslims who killed 22 RSS and BJP activists are with the Congress. The BJP leader had previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. Reacting to the comments, CM Siddaramiah termed his remarks ‘nonsense’. The CM further accused the BJP of trying to stir a communal violence in the state in order to win the upcoming elections.

If the reports are to be believed, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always been facing slack for favouring the Hindu community more and hence stirring a controversy. Recently, following the communal violence in Bidar, Karnataka, a senior BJP leader triggered a fresh controversy by stating that there are two types of Muslims — good Muslims and killers. The BJP leader, KS Eshwarappa from Karnataka, where the Assembly Elections are likely to be held at the end of this year, said that all the Muslims linked to BJP ‘good Muslims’ whereas the Muslims supporting Congress are ‘killers’.

Alleging that a number of BJP workers and supporters of its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were murdered in the run-up the elections, expected to be held in April and May, by the protestors. The BJP leader said, "Muslims who killed 22 RSS and BJP activists are with the Congress and those who are good Muslims are with the BJP." The BJP leader had also served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka in the year 2012.

Reacting to the controversial remark by the BJP leader, Karnataka CM termed the BJP leader's remark 'nonsense'. The CM further accused the BJP of trying to stir a communal violence in the state in order to win the upcoming elections. Reacting to the comments, Congress lawmaker Rizwan Arshad said, "The BJP used to certify nationalism. Now they have moved a step forward by certifying the good and the bad Muslims. They are, in fact, trying to divert attention from the core issues". Joining the echoes, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said that 'Saffron party ran the risk of becoming a terrorist organisation'.