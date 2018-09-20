A village Panchayat in Haryana's Rohtak district on Tuesday issued strictures to the Muslims of Titoli village asking them not to wear skull caps, sport long beards, offer namaz in the open and to keep Hindu names during a meeting where half-a-dozen police personnel from the Titoli police post were present, reports said. Apart from the strictures, it was also decided that the Waqf Board land measuring over an acre in the middle of the village and a plot given to the Muslims outside the village for burial would be taken over by the panchayat.

A village Panchayat in Haryana’s Rohtak district on Tuesday issued strictures to the Muslims of Titoli village asking them not to wear skull caps, sport long beards, offer namaz in the open and to keep Hindu names during a meeting where half-a-dozen police personnel from the Titoli police post were present, reports said. Apart from the strictures, it was also decided that the Waqf Board land measuring over an acre in the middle of the village and a plot given to the Muslims outside the village for burial would be taken over by the panchayat.

This comes nearly a month after Yameen (a dhobi-Muslim youth) was arrested for allegedly killing a calf at Titoli village. A mob had attacked his house on August 22 accusing them of the killing. Two persons were arrested in this connection under the Indian Penal Code and The Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955.

It was also decided in the meeting that Yameen would not be allowed to enter the village.

According to Rohtak Tehsil Nambardars’ Association president Suresh Nambardar, the meeting was held on Tuesday evening and the members of all castes and religious communities from the village were present.

Meanwhile, Rohtak Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Kumar ordered a probe into the incident on Wednesday after he was informed about it.

While the local Muslim leaders accepted the panchayat’s decisions to maintain communal harmony, Muslim Ekta Manch president Shahzad Khan condemned the incident as “unconstitutional” and said the locals were forced to accept it as they had no choice.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More