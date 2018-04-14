Indian Air Force on Saturday displayed amazing flying skills and capabilities of refueling aircraft to aircraft in the sky. The exercise was done to show the air refuelling capabilities of the India Air Force which was done between 2 flying aircraft.

Indian Air Force on Saturday displayed amazing flying skills and capabilities of refueling aircraft to aircraft in the sky. Air Force presented the skills through a video which was appreciated by millions of social media users. IAF also exercised long-range bombing operations where the aircraft got airborne from Kalaikunda. It exercised bombing operations over Lakshadweep and then returned back.

The exercise was done to show the air refuelling capabilities of the India Air Force which was done between 2 flying aircraft. The video shows how a flying aircraft shared the fuel with other through a pipe. It was an exercise to show that the force is ready to face every emergency situation. The exercise video was also shared to boost up the confidence of soldiers.

#WATCH Indian Air Force aircraft displays air to air refueling capabilities pic.twitter.com/5coBTuamvC — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

During the exercise, a Sukhoi Su-30 jet took off from the Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal’s Kharagpur, engaging over several targets over Lakshadweep before returning to base. The jet was refuelled twice mid-air during its flight.

As the video gone viral on the internet, Twitter users shared their joy and respect for the India Air Force. The video got hundreds of retweets and thousands of thumbs up. Many people quoted it great job done and congratulated IAF.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App