A shocker has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where a 15-year-old girl was blackmailed and raped by a youth since January 2018. As per reports, the accused had also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

Just a few weeks after it was reported that a 12-year-old Chennai girl was raped by 22 men for over 7 months, a shocker has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar where a 15-year-old girl was blackmailed and raped by a youth since January 2018. As per reports, the accused had also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. The following matter was highlighted on July 21 after the accused had shared the rape video on a social media platform.

Commenting on the matter, an investigating police offer said that a complaint has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). After a complaint was registered, the victim was sent for a medical examination.

Apart from the following rape incident, a minor girl was found hanging from a tree in Muzaffarnagar. As per the parents of the victim, she had gone to the fields to relieve herself. Later, the medical report confirmed that the minor was first raped and then killed.

After the Muzaffarnagar rape incident was reported, a 30-year-old woman was raped by a man in UP’s Goharpur village in Muzaffarnagar. As per reports, the woman was raped by two men who also recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

As per sources, the accused also thrashed the woman after raping her. The victim was spotted lying unconscious in forest area by some locals who later informed the police.

The investigating police said that they have formed special teams to nab the absconding accused. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had been facing strong criticism over the sudden rise of crime against women. Reports suggest that the crime rate against women has seen a sudden rise since the BJP came to power.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More